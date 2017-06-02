Police, Digicel launch toll free number

LAE police in partnership with Digicel PNG launched their toll free emergency telephone number yesterday.

Lae Metropolitan Superintendent Anthony Wagambie Jr described the launching as a milestone for Lae police as they would address law and order issues through constant communication with the public.

“This is a milestone for Lae metro command and I thank Digicel for their support. We had a plan to set up a toll free number and it took a while for this to come into reality,” he said.

“The toll free number is 70903300 so Lae residents can communicate with us using this number. Today will be remembered as a dawn of a new era in our communication.” he said

Wagambie said the police communication room would be operating actively to receive calls from the public if they needed assistance from police.

