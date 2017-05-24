Police: Director a missionary

POLICE say the Laurence Aviation and Security Group director Peter Halliman is a missionary who had spent 36 years on the field.

Chief Superintendent Dominic Kakas, the executive officer to Police Commissioner Gari Baki, said Halliman was a missionary but had a good relationship with the US police, defence, navy, SWAT and other security agencies.

Halliman is the chief executive officer of Laurence Aviation and Security Group which has been identified to provide training for officers to be members of the Elite Rapid Response Unit.

Kakas said Halliman was an American citizen but born in Bulolo, Morobe in 1961. He grew up in Lake Kopiago/Koroba of Hela where his parents were Baptist missionaries.

“He saw that there was a need for a special response unit to be established in the country and approached us last July to offer his services,” he said.

