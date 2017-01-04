Police to ensure fair, trouble-free election

By JAMES GUMUNO

THE police force in the Highlands region is looking forward to ensuring a fair and trouble-free national election.

Assistant Commissioner Police Highlands Eastern End Nema Mondia said this yesterday.

“At the beginning of this year, I will be having workshops and meetings with my policemen on security operations during the election,” he said.

Mondia, who is now in charge of police force in Western Highlands, Jiwaka, and Chimbu said these provinces were known for election-related problems in the past.

He said with security arrangement that would be put in place, the election would be trouble-free.

“Our main focus this year is on the national election and I want to meet the expectation of the people by delivering good elections.”

Mondia said police would be concentrating on the security side of the election but needed support from the public to maintain order and ensure that elections were conducted peacefully.

He appealed to the people to report to police anyone in possession of illegal firearms.

Mondia commended the people in the three provinces for celebrating Christmas and New Year peacefully.

