Police to ensure safe environment for voting

By REBECCA KUKU

POLICE will complement the Electoral Commission to try to ensure a safe environment for people to vote in their choice of leaders, says New Ireland police commander John Miti.

Miti said since the issuing of writs, during nominations and the current campaign period, he has not seen any major crime, incident or accident in the province.

“The province will have 46 polling stations, I have about 113 police officers to provide security and create a safe environment for the elections to take place,” he said.

“Auxiliary and reserve police will come in to assist my men.”

Miti said the province would have two counting places so he would be deploying 20 men from his team to provide security during the counting period at the two locations.

“The police headquarters has also given us two boats and four hire cars that will help my officers to provide security,” he said.

Miti called on the people of New Ireland to maintain peace and to respect the democratic process of electing leaders.

“Respect is the key word, respect one and another and respects one another’s rights.

A police mobile unit will also be on standby during the election to respond to any emergency or situation in the New Guinea Islands and also New Ireland.

