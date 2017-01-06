Police exhibits are not reaching courts: Magistrate

By DAPHNE WANI

POLICE exhibits are not produced in court which is becoming a trend in the district courts in Port Moresby, a magistrate says.

Boroko District Court magistrate Mariestella Painap said a lot of drug exhibits did not reach the court when the suspect appeared in court.

“Drug exhibits were not produced in court and a lot of drugs cases were dropped since last year,”Painap said. “We are not solving these issues of drugs and this issue is affecting the community.”

She said this when striking out the case of Thomas Maringi who was charged with being in possession of dangerous drug.

“Drugs confiscated by police should be in court for the court to rule on evidence and impose sentence against the accused person,” Painap said.

She told Maringi that the court would not wait for the drugs to come to court as it was the arresting officers’ duty to bring the exhibits to court through the prosecution.

The court heard that Maringi, from Tari, Hela, was acting suspiciously outside J Mart supermarket in Erima on Dec 29, 2016.

Police searched him and found eight rolled packs of marijuana in his possession.

Maringi was taken to Saraga police station at 6-Mile where he was arrested by police probation constable Albert Joseph and charged with being in possession of the drugs.

He pleaded guilty of the charge and his case was listed for sentencing since Tuesday. But there was no evidence of the drugs in court yesterday.

The court struck out Maringi’s case and warned Maringi not to commit the same offencse again.

