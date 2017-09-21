Police eye Manus refugee centre for training base

POLICE want to take over the Manus refugee centre when it closes next month, according to Police Commissioner Gari Baki.

He said he wants to set up a New Guinea Islands regional police training centre there.

Baki said the police needed more officers in view of the increasing population and to avoid situations where officers were outnumbered in violent situations.

“That is why the constabulary will bid for the East Lorengau refugee training centre when it closes next month,” Baki said.

“The constabulary will be tendering for the centre as a government agency.”

He hopes to have more regional police training centres around he country.

Meanwhile, Baki said police on Manus were helping with the relocation of refugees from the refugee centre.

The regional asylum detention centre and the East Lorengau refugee training centre will cease operations on Oct 31.

The centre has six buildings and can cater for up to 300 people.

