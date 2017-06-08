Police eye peaceful election in SHP

POLICE in Southern Highlands are looking forward to a peaceful election in the province.

Southern Highlands provincial police commander Chief Superintendent Sibron Papoto told The National that police were focusing on conducting roadblocks and moving into target areas they think or have been tipped that some illegal practises would take place.

Papoto said a police response unit would be in the province this week to strengthen manpower and they would be moving around to make ensure peace before polling.

“Police will continue to conduct roadblocks,”Papoto said.

“We are now aware of elected leaders and candidates moving around with unlicensed firearms and ammunition which is illegal and they would face the full force of the law once caught.”

He said he wanted peace to prevail on polling day (June 30) and police were working around the clock to make sure there would be no illegal activities.

“There must be no illegal practices taking place today till the polling day,” he said.’

“All we want is peace to prevail today leading to the actual polling day.”

He said two elected local level government presidents were already arrested and charged for being in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Like this: Like Loading...