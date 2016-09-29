Police facing uphill battle against crime

I WRITE in response to Brian Lora of Boroko, NCD, in The National yesterday (Sep 28).

As a policeman for nine years, I do accept the blame for the lack of police protection at the Gordons market area that allowed innocent people to be robbed and harmed by criminals.

However, there are some things that I would like to highlight that are the cause of the incidents thatLora witnessed on Sep 24.

1. Police manpower

The total number of policeman in the National Capital District is estimated between 300 and 400 but some pf them are on suspensions while others are on recreational or study leave.

The rest are working in specialised areas.

The only policemen and women who deal with such crimes are those on duty at each police station around the capital city.

I appeal to you to go to these police stations and find out how many policemen and women will be working in one shift.

In one shift, you will find that about five or six police personnel will be rostered for duty.

How can this small number of police manage an area like the Gordons which has a high population.

It must also be understood that criminals do not commit crime when there is police presence.

Police cannot spend too much time in one area as criminals might take advantage of that and move to other areas.

As a result, police do beat patrols just to show police presence.

2. Everyone have civil power to arrest.

I must dispel the view suspect is the job of the police only.

The public must be aware that every citizen has the civil power of arrest.

If you see anyone who is about to commit a crime, is committing a crime or has already committed a crime, you have the civil power to have that person arrested and taken to the nearest police station.

People do not realise this and continue to blame the police for not performing their duties.

Policeman and women are also human beings need public support. Please be mindful that we alone cannot make any place here in the city a peaceful place.

We need public support for that to happen.

It’s everyone business to make out city environment safe and peaceful.

Often when something bad happens to people, they blame the police for not doing their job.

Such comments may sound good to victims but to those hard working policeman and woman, sometimes we need praise for the risky jobs we undertake.

It is a fact that our police force needs improved manpower and resources to fight against increasing crime in cities like Port Moresby and troublespots like Gordons market.

I write this letter on behalf of all hard working policemen and women in the Royal PNG Constabulary who faithfully do their job without fear, favour and are committed to their jobs.

I salute you all and keep up the good work in protecting our people.

Policeman

Port Moresby