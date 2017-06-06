Police foil airport break-in, man shot

By JUNIOR UKAHA

POLICE shot dead a man who was allegedly part of a gang that broke into the Nadzab Airport terminal yesterday and attempted to steal.

The incident happened at around 2am during a downpour, according to Lae metropolitan superintendent Anthony Wagambie Jr.

Nadzab, the country’s second biggest and busiest airport, is located about 40km outside Lae at the Wampar local level government in the Huon Gulf district.

Wagambie said the gang had entered the terminal by cutting through the perimeter fence.

“Inside the terminal, they held up the security guards and went about trying to break into the airlines offices,” he said.

“Police, who were camped at the tarmac, realised this and disturbed the armed gang,” he said.

“One of the prime suspects, who was later identified by the guards as the one who held them up with a homemade pistol and tied them up, was shot and killed by police.

“The rest of the gang fled into the bushes beside the runway.

Wagambie said the body of the deceased was at the Angau Memorial Hospital morgue.

He said the relatives of the deceased would be asked to identify him when they turned up to claim the body and assist in investigations.

