Police force heading in the right direction

POLICE Commissioner Gari Baki made an undertaking to set up 24-hour call centre to report on police conduct by the general public.

Baki also sounded a stern warning to police men and women to carry out their constitutional duty with honesty to uplift the lost image of the police force.

I am a vivid supporter of the law enforcement agencies, notably the Police Force, hence, I will make my observations and comments in the following manner.

Firstly, on a personal note, I have high regard and respect for the commissioner himself.

He is a no-nonsense senior police officer who has risen up through the rank and file of the RPNGC.

He speaks with power and authority and earns the respect because of his personal integrity and standing in the community and the police force.

I have all the trust and confidence Gari Baki remains the agent of change to uplift the image of the police force.

Secondly, the conduct of certain police elements in the recent times has been inflicted upon them by external forces.

Some people have used the police force to advance their protectionism approach to hide away from been processed by the rule of law.

This behaviour has nearly brought down the image of police force to the lowest levels in the recent times.

The police force has been torn apart and factionalised to a point of near-collapse of the command and control structure of the constabulary.

Therefore, the behaviour of some of our policemen and women have been inflicted or coerced upon them by certain people above them. They should not be blamed for any bad publicity.

I still hold high regard for our policemen and women in this country that they are capable to uphold their constitutional duty without fear or favour.

The citizenry must not meddle around with police from now onwards.

The police force of post 2017 elections must be a force of the PNG Constitution and not be a privatised force to protect individuals, including the Prime Minister down to the street vendor.

Thirdly, the reason why the public has lost trust and respect of the police is because of the “perception” factor.

The expectation in the public domain is that everyone is equal in the eyes of the law regardless of gender, colour or position.

If the public perceives that the police force is been used by certain sectors of the community to protect themselves and evade arrests or prosecutions, then the perception factor engulfs into the public mind that the police force has been brought into disrepute that destroys police image and neutrality.

The police rank and file or units or elements of the force disintegrates into factional interest groups that leads to break down of control and command structure.

We have seen these policing behaviour in recent times that must not be allowed to repeat from now onwards.

Finally, I commend Commissioner Gari Baki for acknowledging the emergence of a bad policing culture that has been largely inflicted by external forces.

The RPNGC has come a long way and it is here to stay to protect the constitution and its citizens.

Yapi Akore,

Kagua-Erave, SHP

