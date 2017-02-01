Police to get K115m for 2018 meet

By HELEN TARAWA

AUSTRALIA will give an additional K115 million (A$48 million) to PNG to assist the police force prepare for Apec in 2018.

Michael Keenan, Australia’s Minister for Justice and Minister Assisting the Prime Minister for Counter Terrorism, revealed this in Port Moresby yesterday.

Keenan attended the opening of the Apec Joint Security Task Force headquarters at Morauta House and pledged Australia’s support for PNG agencies preparing for the summit.

“The opening of this Apec Joint Security Task Force headquarters will help us work with our PNG friends to coordinate their efforts for the 2018 Apec,” he said.

“It is an enormous logistical and security operation.

“This launching underlines the importance the Australian government places on that partnership.

“It will be a very significant event in the life of PNG but also in the region and we believe that PNG hosting Apec in 2018 will be of great benefit to us all in the Pacific.”

Under the extension programme, 56 Australian police officers will have advisory roles on planning, providing specialist advice, training and rehearsing police capabilities in major event planning, close personnel protection, maritime, K9 operation, bomb search, traffic, airport, intelligence and investigations.

Another 17 AFP officers will strengthen custody management practices, response to family and sexual violence, juvenile justice matters, gender issues and improving training with the professionalism of the local police.

