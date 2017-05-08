Police graduate motocyclists for Apec

THE Royal PNG Constabulary has graduated six of its motorcycle riders who will help control traffic as world leaders attend the Apec summit in Port Moresby next year.

The riders undertook three weeks of specialist training by the Australian Federal Police (AFP) in conjunction with the RPNGC traffic directorate and were awarded certificates last Friday in Port Moresby.

Present for the graduation were RPNG Deputy Police Commissioner Operations Jim Andrews, Traffic Directorate Acting Chief Superintendent Joe Joseph and police officers from both AFP and the RPNGC.

Andrews said the training was important in order to develop PNG police’s capacity during major operations and events in the country.

“I want to thank the AFP in assisting RPNGC for such a very important initiative.”

He said PNG is part of the global community, therefore RPNGC must be part of the development of police forces around the world and need to undertake specialist training.

Andrews said AFP and RPNGC would work together to ensure that RPNGC had the capacity for the job and that was what Police Commissioner Gari Baki and his managements wanted to see.

The training was done at the RPNGC facilities at the PNGDF Air Transport Wing outside Port Moresby.

