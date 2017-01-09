Police guns used in robberies

By JAMES APA GUMUNO

A FORMER police officer sacked from the constabulary last year is using two police-issue rifles to carry out criminal activities in Southern Highlands, police say.

Police commander Chief Superintendent Sibron Papato said the former constable had the two rifles in his possession when he was sacked and should have been taken back from him.

The ex-constable from Nipa district in Southern Highlands had been attached to the Tari police station in Hela.

He was sacked for disciplinary reason and was served only with a letter and left with whatever police properties he had.

“The ex-policeman has mobilised criminal elements and terrorising people travelling between the Nipa and Magarima sections of the road using the two stolen rifles,” he said.

“They are using these rifles to set up roadblocks at his village bordering Nipa and Magarima. Other times, at Ambua and Tari Gaps robbing travelers.”

The latest armed robbery was on December 7 at the border of Nipa and Magarima.

The ex-policeman took K9000 from a Nipa man.

“I want to urge people traveling into Hela to seek police escort at the Nipa police station. And those traveling into Nipa and Mendi to seek police escort in Magarima in Hela,” he said.

He said Nipa police, working with community leaders, tried to persuade the ex-policeman to surrender the two stolen rifles but he refused.

