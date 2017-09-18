Police heads scolded for lack of control

A COMMUNTY leader in Southern Highlands has blasted heads of the police force in Mendi for what he said was poor command

and control of their officers in the province.

Mendi community leader Robert Posu said during a peaceful protest in Mendi last Friday that the provincial police commander and Mendi police station commander were not in the province to contain situations.

“Nothing has been done or said by the two police bosses to contain the situations resulting in chaos in the provincial capital.

“Because of their poor command and control, they are part and parcel of the problem.”

He said the police bosses should be on the ground to organise the police force as the people needed the help of the police to be safe.

He said as law enforcement agents they must attend to issues in the community with an eye to security and disaster preparedness.

“They should be connected with the community in such a way that facilitates their ability to collect, analyse, and share critical information and resources.”

Posu said the people in Mendi were happy with the police Mobile Squad 10 for being vigilant and quick to contain situations during the past six weeks.

“They did the best and they are our heroes,” he said.

Provincial police commander Chief Supt Sibron Papoto said while he was away, he had appointed people to take charge of the police force and it was not right for people to accuse him for the chaos at Mendi town.

