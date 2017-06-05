Police homes to get water

WATER Utility company will continue to supply water to the 150 homes at the Police Department’s housing estate at Bomana in the National Capital District.

Development and consumer services manager Dai Boe said water would be provided to all the homes, with all internal connections in the sub-division to be the sole responsibility of the landlord or developer.

Boe said the cost was more than K100,000 and included bulk meter installations and head work to the homes.

He said Eda Ranu would only impose water connection and head work charges.

“This police housing project is an institutional housing development and the cost of water supply will be borne by the department whose role will be to facilitate payment via an arrangement that’s already in place with the Prime Minister’s Department and Treasury or Finance Departments,” Boe said.

“Eda Ranu is committed to cooperating with the Police Department as we have a common understanding of serving the same government and serving our own people. “With a 100mm pipe already connected to the housing estate, paperwork is now in progress for a separate account to be created with actual billing to commence and delivery of monthly bills to follow.

“Eda Ranu will not miss out on any revenue in terms of bill payments since the water first started passing through the meter and will proceed to hooking up all the houses while the relevant payment is in progress.”

He said about 25 homes in the estate was connected with water to kick-start the project.

