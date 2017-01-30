Police HQ to be relocated

Reports by ALPHONSE PORAU

CENTRAL police headquarters in Port Moresby will be relocated to the Gordon Police Barracks Training Centre by May, its commander says.

National Capital District and Central Commander ACP Sylvester Kalaut said it was a temporary arrangement as the building was in a bad shape.

He said renovation of the barracks would start in the next few weeks and expected to be completed by May 8.

“This place will be fully renovated and the Central Police Headquarters will be moved to occupy the whole building,” Kalaut told The National.

“The current building that is housing the Central headquarters is in a very bad shape and it will collapse anytime.

“It was built in the 1960s and has not been renovated.

“For the safety of the policemen, we have discussed with the police management that we will move them here until we find a good place to build a new building with barracks.”

Kalaut said the training centre office would be moved to Hohola and all training would be conducted at Boroko while the building is being renovated.

“The building is funded by the Australian Federal Police and I must thank them for that,” he said.

