Police in custody

A POLICEWOMAN is one of four officers from the Kimbe police station in West New Britain facing a wilful murder charge and held in custody at the Lakiemata jail.

Provincial police commander Chief Supt Jim Namora said the four were charged with the murder of Clive Nick Sitban, from East Sepik, at Sarakolok, outside Kimbe, on the night of May 6.

He said bail was refused for the four but advised to seek the services of a private lawyer or one from the public solicitor office to make an application to the Kimbe National Court for of bail.

