Police to invest promised funding on infrastructure

By HELEN TARAWA

NORTHERN police will be investing on staff houses and vehicles the K1 million promised to them under the provincial services improvement programme (PSIP), Chief Inspector Lincoln Gerari says.

Gerari told The National that the money was promised last year but they had yet to receive it to pay for important infrastructure, including staff houses and vehicles.

Responding to comments about traffic police and highway patrol not doing enough in the province, which had seen some tragic accidents, Gerari said the biggest challenge for them was lack of manpower.

He said the highway patrol had only six men and they could not be assigned 24 hours so they were working within their means to carry out necessary checks.

Gerari said they had continued to carry out awareness and were imposing a zero tolerance against overloading and speeding.

“We need more police houses so that we can bring in more manpower to address those issues,” he said.

“Right now we do not have enough officers. In order to increase manpower, we have to provide accommodation, which is one of our priorities.

“That is why we need that money.”

Gerari said he had assigned police officers to find out where the money was.

“We were told last year that the money would be from the PSIP funding to assist police with our work, but to this day we have not received that money.

“I’m not happy because we are handicapped due to manpower and logistical issues and cannot do our work and here we are being accused of not doing our jobs.

“We understand that part of that money was used by the law and justice sector for a feasibility study for the judges’ residence in Northern and we will carry out the investigations to confirm that,” Gerari said.

