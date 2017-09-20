Police investigate death of WNB governor’s office employee

POLICE in West New Britain are investigating the death of an employee at the governor’s office last weekend.

Provincial police commander Supt Jim Namora said detectives from the Kimbe police station were investigating the case plus an attempted murder incident at the Laleki suburb of Kimbe town.

The employee was stabbed in the chest on Friday Sept 15 at midnight at the Laleki by a person he was drinking with at his home.

The suspect is on the run and is known to police.

“The reason and motive for the killing is not known at this moment and police are investigating,” Namora said.

