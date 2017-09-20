Police investigate Independence Day deaths

LAE police are investigating two deaths during the Independence Day weekend – both alcohol-related, Metropolitan Superintendent Anthony Wagambie Jr says.

He said at the New Block settlement on the Back Road area, a man killed another following an argument at around 3am on Sunday.

“The two men were drinking homebrew when they got into an argument,” Wagambie Jr said.

“They ended up fighting.

“The man pulled out a knife and stabbed the deceased.”

He said the relatives of the deceased mobilised and chased the relatives of the offender, destroying their properties and kidnapping a man and a woman.

Wagambie Jr said police managed to rescue the kidnapped duo.

But they suspected that the woman was sexually assaulted.

She was taken to the Angau Memorial Hospital for treatment.

In another incident, a man was attacked during a drunken brawl outside the Lae Bowling Club on Sunday morning.

Police said a fight broke out at the car park and the man was attacked with bottles and stones resulting in his death.

“Police went to the scene and found the body of the deceased in a drain,” Wagambie Jr said.

“Police have identified the witnesses and an investigation is underway.”

