Police to investigate release of prime suspect

SENIOR police officers in Mt Hagen, Western Highlands will be investigated for releasing a prime suspect on a K200 police bail.

The suspect was arrested by police along with 30 others in an operation after they had blocked the road into Baisu jail and attacked a police mobile squad and damaged their vehicle while they were trying to remove the roadblock. Police also confiscated two firearms from the main suspect’s house on Wednesday.

Highlands Eastern End commander and assistant deputy commissioner Nema Mondia said that he did not know why a prime suspect would be released on a police bail.

“I will not allow this to pass through, it’s a bad precedent and we’ll properly investigate and deal with any officers who released the suspect on bail,” Mondia said.

He said this after members of the Mobile Squad 7 who were involved in the operation raised concerns and questioned why the suspect, who is also in possession of two firearms was released. Squad commander Chief Sergeant Ak Kuk raised the concern on behalf of his members during the closing of their one week election training on Friday at Kimininiga police barracks.

Kuk said that policemen risked their lives to arrest offenders at Baisu and his men were not happy because some members of the force released them as if they had committed a minor offence. He said that his policemen would be happy if the suspects brought into the police station were properly processed, brought to court and convicted.

Mondia assured the members of the mobile squad that officers found abusing their office would face disciplinary actions.

