Police investigate robbery

OFFICERS from the Lae Criminal Investigation Department (CID) are investigating Monday’s robbery at BNBM.

Lae Metropolitan Superintendant Anthony Wagambie Jr said they wanted to know who had assisted the robbers, as three suspects were in custody.

“The response by police was very fast especially the CID, 3-Mile police, mobile squad 13 and sector response unit (SRU). I commend them and we will continue to strategise to improve policing in the city,” he said.

Wagambie acknowledged that since the launching of the SRU, they have been performing well and making a lot of arrests.

