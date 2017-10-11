Police to investigate village raid

POLICE in Port Moresby will investigate an alleged raid by some officers at Hanuabada village yesterday.

National Capital District/Central Divisional police commander Assistant Police Commissioner Sylvester Kalaut, pictured, promised villagers who turned up at the police headquarters that he would look into their complaint.

Angry village leaders told him that some policemen allegedly under the influence of liquor fired shots and destroyed stalls and items belonging to vendors near the village yesterday morning.

The villagers said one of the policemen dropped his official police handbook during the raid.

It was handed over to Kalaut.

Kalaut told the villagers immediate action would be taken to identify the policemen involved.

He assured the villagers that appropriate disciplinary action would be taken and criminal charges laid against the policemen involved after the investigations.

Kalaut said the constabulary would not tolerate such conduct by officers.

“We will continue with our effort to detect, charge and discipline members who are implicated or in breach of the Constabulary Standing Orders,” he said.

