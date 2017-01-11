Police investigation continues

By DEMAS TIEN

A POLICE investigation into a case against five men charged with forging Grade 12 examination papers in the National Capital District are still continuing.

Magistrate Mekeo Gauli, presiding at Waigani Committal Court, made a final adjournment of the case against the five men to Feb 2.

They are James Martin, 22, Collins Lepo, 21, Terrence Danny, 21, Johnny Joshua Kambe, 35, all from Kagua District in Southern Highlands, and Robinson Walito, 44, from Karamui District in Chimbu.

They were also charged with fraudulent uttering in relation to the examination papers.

The police hand-up brief against the five men is not ready.

It was alleged that they forged the examination papers for Mathematics 2, Biology and Business Studies and answers to the Business Studies paper.

It was also alleged that they knowingly and fraudulently uttered false documents namely Mathematics 2, Biology, Business Studies examination papers and answers to the Business Studies paper with intent that some person would act upon it, thinking that it was genuine.

The alleged incident occurred between Oct 21 and 24 last year.

It was alleged that the defendants were at various locations in NCD during the examination weeks for the Grade 10 and Grade 12.

There was a public notice posted on social media (Facebook) by someone purporting to produce and sell Grade 8, Grade 10 and Grade 12 certificates.

The notice caught the attention of the Education Department and the department engaged police officers to track that particular person.

Police managed to track him and he was arrested and charged.

Further investigations were conducted which resulted in the apprehension of the defendants.

Police allegedly found question papers and answer sheets for some pending examinations for Grade 12 in the defendants’ possession.

