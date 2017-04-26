Police involved in campaigns to be taken of duty

POLICE officers who provide escort and participate in candidate campaigns will be taken off election duties.

Central police commander Laimo Asi said that covered all officers – from regulars to reserves and those on and off duty.

“I don’t want to see police officers escorting or campaigning for candidates but to be neutral to perform their constitutional functions,” he said.

“Whether you are regular or reserve, on or off duty, you are still a police officer and if you do not comply with police orders you will be suspended.

“If you are a police officer from another province but seen involved with a candidate, you will be automatically suspended and put off election duties.”

Asi said what they wanted from the police was to ensure that the the period was safe and free for the public and not be involved in politics.

He urged the people of central to report any officer seen escorting or campaigning for candidates in Central or the National Capital District.

