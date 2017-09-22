Police: Keep roads clear

POLICE have arrested six men for setting up an illegal roadblock in Central.

Provincial Police Commander Laimo Asi said the six from Eboa in the Mekeo Local Level Government had blocked the Hiritano Highway and refused to listen to village elders to remove it.

Asi warned people not to block public roads.

“Just because you read in the papers that some parts of the country are blocking the road doesn’t mean you can do the same here,” he said.

“I will not tolerate people blocking roads.”

He said the highway was blocked on Tuesday stopping people from Mekeo villages from passing through.

“The roadblock was set up by the people of Eboa village along the Hiritano highway on Tuesday due to a fight during the Independence Nines rugby tournament for the Kairuku-Hiri Member’s Cup.”

He visited the site and had it removed after speaking with the elders and the councillors.

“However, some men did not wish to comply with the village leaders. So I had to use force to remove the roadblock,” he said.

“The road belongs to everyone. Don’t deny the rights of others by blocking of the road that brings services and goods to you all.”

