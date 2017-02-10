Police in Kimbe probed

AN investigation team is currently in Kimbe, West New Britain, to probe all police officers involved in illegal and unethical conduct, police commander Supt Jim Namora said.

He said yesterday that this followed the continuous complaints from the public in Kimbe to Police Commissioner, Gari Baki about illegal and unethical conduct of policemen and women in the province.

The investigation team from the police headquarters is led by Victor Isouve, the assistant police commissioner in charge of the Crimes Directorate.

“Discipline is emphasided by the commissioner and all members are bound by the code of ethics.”

Namora welcomed the investigation team and said their presence in the province would put to rest the adverse public perception of the police.

