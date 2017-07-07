Police let off election officials, no evidence

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

POLICE have released two election officials after questioning them over allegations that they had tampered with the Moresby North-East electoral roll.

National Capital District Metropolitan Superintendent Benjamin Turi, pictured, said the election officials were referred back to the Electoral Commission because it was an “in-house administrative matter”.

“They were released because there was no evidence to charge them with criminal offences,” he said.

“We referred them back to be dealt with by their management as it is just an in-house administrative matter.”

Turi said the officers were arrested after a Moresby North-East candidate filed a complaint with Boroko police that the officers had deliberately omitted his name from the roll.

“That candidate can file a civil case against the two officers if he wants to pursue the matter,” he said.

“Police can pursue this case if there is any evidence to charge them.”

Turi said some candidates, including MPs, did not have their names on the roll in other parts of the country.

