Police looking for robbery suspect

By ALPHONSE PORAU

POLICE in Central are looking for a suspect who robbed a family on New Year’s Eve at Owers’ Corner, Sogeri.

Central police commander Andrew Tovere said the suspect armed with a homemade gun held up a couple (foreigners) with their two daughters who were sightseeing.

He said nothing was taken but this was an act of armed robbery and the suspect must be arrested.

“The family were on a vacation, sightseeing along the Owers’ Corner at Sogeri when an armed man walked up to the daughters, held them at gun point and demanded them to turn in their phones and cameras.

“When their father saw that, he called the guy over and took a K100 from his wallet and gave it to him and he left.

“This is an act of armed robbery and we cannot turn a blind eye on it. We still need to get the suspect arrested before anything happens to other foreigners who choose this place for sightseeing.”

Tovere said the local communities were working closely with police to find the suspect.

Meanwhile, Central police have arrested a man in possession of an illegal firearm and live ammunition.

