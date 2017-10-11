Police on the lookout to stop sale of answer papers

By ZACHERY PER

POLICE in Eastern Highlands are on high alert to stop the circulation of fake school examination answer sheets, provincial commander Superintendent Alex N’Drasal says.

He made an urgent call to the Eastern Highlands general public, parents and teachers to report any incident of examination answer sheets being circulated.

“We had incidents of fake examination answer sheets circulated in the province last year, police are now on full alert and would deal with anyone suspected or caught doing that,” N’Drasal said.

He called on students not to go out after examinations and get drunk because police were on watch.

“Police will be out to check on students, not only primary and secondary schools but also from the Goroka Technical College and the University of Goroka,” N’Drasal said.

Supt N’Drasal said parents, education officers, teachers and church leaders should be responsible for student behaviour.

“Any partying after examination will be monitored and checked, students are future leaders and they should be taught to behave accordingly.

“Most students caught by police for unruly behaviour have no proper identification, they should be issued with proper identification cards,” he said.

