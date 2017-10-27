Police may help shift refugees

POLICE Commissioner Gari Baki says the police force will be available to assist the Immigration Department relocate refugees to their three new transit camps at East Lorengau on Manus.

He said there were 551 genuine refugees and 167 non-genuine ones to be moved.

Although police is outnumbered by the 718 refugees now on the island, a smooth transfer is expected to take place on Monday.

There is a small, disgruntled faction among the refugees at the Lombrum Navy Base who are creating uncertainty among the rest of the refugees.

Baki said police would be there to assist so that the transfer is done smoothly and deal with any situation that may arise in a professional manner.

Extra manpower is on standby to be deployed to Manus Island to assist the local police in addition to the two mobile squads now on the island.

The safety of both the refugees and government workers plus staff members of leading agencies is not be taken for granted given the tension that is now being expressed by the locals on Manus Island, Baki said.

Any other social issues that have arisen on the island concerning the refugees are the responsibility of appropriate government agencies that will deal with them, he said.

A meeting will take place today on Manus, with the Immigration Department and other government agencies addressing logistical and security details for the transfer.

Baki is appealing to the people of Manus not to create any uncertainty and let the transfer of the refugees be done as smoothly as possible.

Like this: Like Loading...