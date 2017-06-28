Police to monitor hotspots in Oro

POLICE in Northern will put much emphasis in the Afore and Central Kaiva areas following intelligence reports of plans to exchange ballot boxes at polling stations.

Provincial police commander Chief Inspector Lincoln Gerari told The National that the two areas were being heavily guarded.

“In fact, police are now on full alert there,” Gerari said.

“We have informed our police units to keep a close watch on the hotspots due to the intelligence report.

“Just as the warning that came out from the provincial administrator today, those

caught would be charged.”

Last week police raided Sakita village in the Sohe district as part of their election operations.

The raid was done after police received intelligence reports that ballot papers were being smuggled in from

Morobe into the middle Kaiva area.

According to Gerari, the report said that ballot boxes were being kept in the house belonging to a committee chairman of a candidate.

He said police in the province were on alert and would charge anyone caught in the act of

tampering with the polling process.

“We are on full alert. Those who are caught tempering with the polling process will be charged according to the laws,” Gerari said.

