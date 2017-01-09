Police monitor land dispute between clans in Kalo

POLICE were sent to Kalo village in Central on Wednesday to monitor a land dispute between two clans.

Acting Central Police Commander Andrew Tovere said some people were injured during the incident on Monday.

The situation was still tense and the police team was sent to stop any further clashes.

“We received reports that two clans were armed with knives and were fighting among themselves over a piece of land,” he said.

“One of them was injured and taken to the hospital.”

Tovere appealed to the Central people to follow the right processes in addressing such issues and not resort to violence.

“This issues can be resolved if the community leaders deal with it,” Tovere said.

“If they cannot do that, then go to land mediators or the police to file complaints rather than resorting in violence.”

Meanwhile, Tovere said police in Central were investigating the death of a fisherman from a village on the Aroma coast who was reportedly attacked by a crocodile while fishing.

He said policemen had been sent to the village to investigate the incident.

