Police must clarify recruitment process

THE Royal PNG Constabulary must come clear on the recruitment for 2017.

Reading the newspapers dated April 2, the commissioner said the review of the recruitment process was satisfying and he was happy after a lot of public complains.

It was done so Papua New Guineans can have trust and confidence in the constabulary.

That is a right thing to do but what’s confusing the successful applicants is the statement from the chief instructor for Bomana police said college, Erawin Matiua said the recruitment was still under suspension on post.

Is RPNGC telling us there is no proper communication between the bosses?

We were advised by the police commissioner on the media that there will be a call out on May and training will start on June but it seems that we are waiting in vain.

We understand that the commissioner is doing all his best for election security but we these applicants should not be left in suspense.

These recruitment process has taken a year now.

Lack of police personnel is the main reason for senior officers taking the risk to recruit civilians just to bring order in the city.

Willie, Via email

