Police in NCD search for stolen police vehicle

POLICE are looking for one of their vehicles stolen on Saturday in Port Moresby.

National Capital District Metropolitan Superintendent Benjamin Turi said a legal officer was driving the vehicle near Kanudi around 1.30am when he was held up and the vehicle taken off him.

He said police were yet to recover it.

Another private car was also stolen in the city.

“The city was quiet over the long weekend and there were no major incidents reported except for the two vehicles stolen. One of them was stolen from police,” Turi said.

“This is the third police vehicle stolen from police headquarters. The first one was for the Crime Investigation Division, the second at Ela Beach was an APEC operation vehicle which later was involved in a double murder at Ela Beach. The third is for the police legal directorate.”

Like this: Like Loading...