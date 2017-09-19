Police, NCDC to pick routes for Apec escorts

By TREVOR WAHUNE

PORT Moresby traffic police are working closely with the National Capital District Commission to identify convenient routes for motorcade escorts during the 2018 Apec summit, says director of traffic operations acting Chief Supt Joseph Joe. Joe said yesterday that NCDC had stepped in to assist traffic police to identify routes that would suit motorcade escorts.

It also proposed to reconstruct traffic islands that could enable a free flow of convoys and escorts during the summit. Joe said a good example of a traffic island barrier was the one between The Stanley Hotel and the Sir John Guise Stadium in Waigani where drivers who want to enter the hotel have to go to the traffic lights then make a u-turn.

“That is an example of one of those motorcade escort traffic barriers we have to look into before the summit to allow a free flow of motorcade escorts and convoys,” Joe said.

“There are many others we have identified and the commission will be assisting us in reconstructing them.”

Like this: Like Loading...