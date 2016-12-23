Police need training to execute cyber law

POLICE will need technical expertise to implement the cybercrime legislation in the country, according to the National Information and Communication Technology Authority (Nicta).

Nicta’s legal services manager Ian Mileng admitted that implementation of the legislation remained as one of the biggest challenges.

“One of the biggest challenge with implementing this legislation is capacity,” he said.

“Cybercrime requires technical expertise and the police force does not have the capacity.

“Effective implementation will depend on up-skilling and building capacity to deal with such.”

It is understood that the authority has a training programme for members of the police force and judiciary to understand the intent and provisions in the cybercrime legislation.

Nicta’s economic consumer and international affairs director Kila Vui said: “All our law enforcement agencies must be empowered in terms of skills and ability.

“Nicta will assist police and law enforcing agencies to provide technical advice to ensure a successful investigation and prosecution of cybercrimes.”

Meanwhile, chief executive officer Charles Punaha yesterday stressed that it was difficult to trace or monitor some social media websites which were hosted overseas.

Like this: Like Loading...