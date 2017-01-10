Police not handing over confiscated firearms: Magistrate

THE Police force is getting a bad name because some of its officers are not handing over confiscated firearms, a magistrate says.

“Police are not handing over firearms that are confiscated from criminals to the court and are using these fire arms for criminal activities,” Boroko District Court Alex Kalandi said yesterday.

He said this after dealing with the case of Harry Nambo and Peter Arua, both charged separately with having firearms in their possession.

The court heard the two officers allegedly confiscated the guns from criminals last year but failed to hand them to police prosecutors as court exhibits.

“They are now using these weapons and are getting involved in criminal activities,” Kalandi said.

The court also heard that the police prosecutor responsible for the case was out of the city.

Both Nambo and Arua failed to appear in court.

Kalandi ordered police prosecutors to find out if the guns would be handed over to court.

“Any weapon confiscated by police must be provided to court,” he said.

The matter will return to court next Monday.

