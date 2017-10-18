Police not tolerating petty criminals at new market

By TREVOR WAHUNE

Petty crimes and betel nut vendors around the redeveloped Boroko Market in the National Capital District will not be tolerated, Boroko police station commander Senior Inspector Titus Byagau says.

Byagau said yesterday that it had come to the attention of police that petty criminals, cigarette and betel nuts vendors had started making their way to the market.

“We have been reminding people time and time again that the selling of betel nuts and smoke were strictly forbidden at the market area,” Byagau said.

“The market is still new and we would like to maintain its good look. Therefore anyone caught selling betel nuts in or outside the market should not be there at any time because if they are caught, police will not hesitate to physically remove them.

Byagau said some mothers had identified bag-snatchers from the Gordon Market and East Boroko.

“These opportunists are believed to have started moving from Gordons over to the Boroko since the recent closure of Gordons Market,” he said. “We have also received news that there have been few mothers and members of the general public held up by opportunists along footpaths outside the market area.”

Byagau said if the situation went on and disturbed the public, he and other authorities would not hesitate to propose closing down of the market.

