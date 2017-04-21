Police officer guilty of contempt

A POLICE officer in West Sepik has been found guilty of contempt by the Vanimo District Court for releasing a man from custody, senior provincial magistrate Sasa Inkung said on Tueday.

Sergeant David Akem is expected to appear before the Vanimo District Court on May 1 for sentencing after the court found him guilty for releasing a remandee Charles Oisi from custody without the court’s knowledge.

Oisi had appeared in court for allegedly threatening executives of the Bewani Oil Palm Company and was remanded in custody.

“Oisi, from Vanimo–Green in West Sepik, was charged with extortion for writing letters to the oil palm company demanding company assets like bulldozers and trucks,” Inkung said.

“He wrote threatening the company’s management that if he didn’t get those assets, he would burn them down.”

The company lodged a complaint and Akem charged Oisi with one count of extortion.

Oisi appeared before the court on the March 29 and was refused bail. He was to have appeared on April 7 for his bail application.

But when he failed to appear on Friday, court officials checked with prison officers and found that Oisi was never brought there as per the court order.

The court then summoned Akem to explain the disappearance of Oisi as Akem had escorted Oisi to prison.

Court officials believe that Oisi has fled to Port Moresby.

