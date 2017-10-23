Police officers’ bodies to return home

THE bodies of two police officers will be repatriated to their homes after a peace settlement agreement was reached during a meeting between Hela and Southern Highlands leaders.

The meeting, organised by Tari-Pori MP James Marape, allowed both parties to reach an agreement and discuss funeral arrangements.

Candidate for the Southern Highlands regional seat Joseph Kobol thanked Marape for taking the lead in organising the meeting for them to discuss and said he and the other 24 candidates for the Southern Highlands seat accepted the compensation demands of the families of the two police officers.

“The two officers were killed during the declaration of the provincial seat, we don’t know why or who did it, but we accepted the compensation demand and have set up a committee here in Port Moresby to raise funds to pay bel kol and repatriate the bodies back Hela,” Kobol said.

“All leaders and people from Southern Highlands are welcome to contribute. We will also pay compensation the traditional way in Mendi to the families of the two officers.”

Kobol called on Southern Highlands Governor William Powi and MPs to come forward and take the lead in organising peace talks.

He also called on the police hierarchy to conduct investigations into the killings and find who killed the officers and why the officers were killed.

“The police must find the culprits, and arrest and charge them,” he said.

