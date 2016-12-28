Police officers charged with theft

TWO police constable in East New Britain were arrested and charged with stealing last week.

Acting police commander Senior Insp Joseph Tabali confirmed the arrests of senior constable Jennifer Takuru and constable John Kamau.

Tabali said Takuru was attached with the traffic section at Rabaul police station.

He said she was alleged to have stolen K800 of traffic infringement notice funds on Dec 1.

Takuru appeared in the Rabaul District Court for mention and her case was adjourned to March.Tabali said she was trusted to carry out her duty and failed to account for the money.

He said it had been happening for some time.

“It came to our notice recently and I directed for an investigation,” he said.

Takuru is from Vunamurmur ward in the Kokopo district.

Kamau was also arrested and charged with stealing.

He was attached with criminal investigations division at the Kokopo police station.

He was alleged to have stolen K200 of bail money.

Kamau briefly appeared in Kokopo District Court and his case was adjourned to February next year.

Tabali confirmed that both constables had been suspended from office duties.

He said they were yet to be dealt administratively.

