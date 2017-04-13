Police officers convicted of assaulting, injuring man

THE National Court in Waigani has convicted two police officers for assaulting a man causing serious injuries.

Justice Panuel Mogish ruled that Constable George O’Connor, from Chuave in Chimbu, and Constable Benny Agu, from Kagua in Southern Highlands, had assaulted Kerry Auali on June 5, 2015, with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.

“I am satisfied beyond all reasonable doubt as to the guilt of the accused persons,” he said.

“I find them both guilty to the charge.”

The incident happened at the Gordon Police Station in Port Moresby.

The court accepted a medical report of the victim from Dr Sonny Kibob of the Port Moresby General Hospital.

Auali suffered seven broken teeth and bruises on his face, lips and chin.

The two officers will return to court on May 2 to make submissions on their sentences.

