Police officers end training on family and sexual violence

By NICHOLAS SIREO

MORE than 20 police officers in Lae received certificates yesterday after they were trained by Femili PNG to deal with family and sexual violence issues in the city.

Femili PNG chief executive Daisy Plana said the officers were trained on issues like victim handling, trauma informed care and family sexual violence.

She said Femili PNG was partnering organisations like Family Sexual Violence Action Committee and police to adequately address sexual violence in the country

“We want to work hand in hand with other organisations to minimise family sexual violence. This training is the first of its kind in the country and we hope to run more of such trainings in the future,” she said

Lae Metropolitan Superintendant Anthony Wagambie Jr handed the certificates to the officers and thanked Femili PNG for conducting the training.

“We are very pleased to be given such training as this will be useful when dealing with family and sexual violence cases.

The 22 police officers who were trained are from different units and this training will assist them in their duties,” he said.

Wagambie highlighted that police dealt with victims of sexual violence regularly. “Most times victims of family sexual violence try to seek help from police but we tell them to go and solve their issues at home. This training will enable us to deal with such cases effectively,” he said.

He said family sexual violence is experienced everywhere and even families of police officers are victims of sexual violence.

