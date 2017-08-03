Police officers under fire

I want to bring to police attention the unprofessional conduct of some undisciplined and corrupt officers.

On Friday, July 28, members of the Mobile Squad (MS 1505) providing election security in Bogia, Madang, burnt down two houses, destroyed properties.

The police assaulted innocent law-abiding citizens in Mambuan village for no known reasons.

Guns were fired but luckily no one was shot.

Two youths were hospitalised with multiple knife wounds.

This needs immediate investigation.

If the police force is serious about discipline, its reputation and the safety of all citizens, then police should take immediate action against these undisciplined, abusive, unprofessional and corrupt officers.

Omberama Kauke

(Bogia)

