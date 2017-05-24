Police officers get training

A SERIES of training sessions for police officers have helped them better prepared to fight human trafficking.

The sessions were held in Morobe, West Sepik, Madang, Miline Bay and West New Britain – areas which had been identified as having the highest potential for exploitatrion.

The sessions were hosted through an arrangement with the Department of Justice and Attorney-General (DJAG), the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the Family and Sexual Violence Action Committee (FSVAC), with funding support from the European Union.

For the participants the sessions also served to introduce the issue of human trafficking, with topics addressing basic definitions, victim identification, and national and international legal frameworks.

The sessions also allowed the DJAG to explain the Criminal Code Act which sets out penalties for traffickers in line with international standards.

For the participants, the training allowed them to understand the act.

Various units within the provincial police structure including CID, prosecutions and FSVU took part.

Each session was delivered to 15 police officers nominated by their provincial commanders.

DJAG Secretary Dr Lawrence Kalinoe said: “Initially the counter-trafficking in persons trainings were conducted in Port Moresby with key stakeholder agencies, however, the immediate need is for police as well as other law enforcement and government agencies in the provinces to be aware of the changes made to the law, and also be equipped with the knowledge on the best whole-of-government approach to dealing with victims and offenders and protecting the community.”

Speaking on the work to combat human trafficking in PNG, IOM’s chief of mission, Lance Bonneau, said: “The endorsement of the national action plan and accompanying SOPs through the leadership of DJAG are significant milestones in the government’s commitment to combat trafficking in persons and institutionalise a whole-of-government response to the crime.

“Trainings such as these and the coordination mechanisms developed are critical both for the protection of survivors of trafficking and for bringing perpetrators to justice.”

The continuation of combating trafficking in PNG has been made possible with support from the European Union under the European Instrument for Democracy and Human Rights, which provides grants for the actions that strengthen core democratic values and principles.

EU head of cooperation Mateja Peternelj said the financial assistance to addressing commercial exploitation, trafficking and transnational crime through this partnership confirms the European Union’s firmed commitment to promoting a human rights based culture in PNG.

Like this: Like Loading...