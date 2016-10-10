Police officers rescued from Fly River

Nine police officers were rescued last week when their boat capsised in the Fly River, according to Western provincial police commander Joseph Puri

Puri said the incident happened last Wednesday afternoon at 3.30pm when the officers left Kiunga for normal operations on the Fly River.

He said the engine of the boat failed and the dinghy was tipped over by the strong current.

Puri said there were no casualties and some of the items belonging to the police including the dingy and the engine were recouped by an army rescue team with the help from nearby communities.

However, he appealed to the river communities to return any other police items they may have recovered.

He thanked the rescue team and OK Tedi Mining Limited for the assistance.

“I was shocked when I heard the news, but I thank the defence personnel and the nearby communities for their bravery in rescuing my officers,” he said.

“If it weren’t for them, this would have been a tragic incident in the history of the police force.

“I am thankful for Ok Tedi Mining and Development Foundation including the Western administration for their help in the rescue.”

Related