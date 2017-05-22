Police officers urged not to commit crimes

A NATIONAL Court judge in Waigani is appealing to police officers to stop committing crimes because serious consequences are involved.

Justice George Manuhu raised this concern when refusing a bail application made by a lawyer representing Jeffrey Sheekiot, who was convicted on one count of wilful murder of a 12-year-old girl in 2013.

Sheekiot’s lawyer last Friday proceeded to make an application for bail after conviction, stating that his client cited serious threats in the Bomana Correctional Institution as he was a police officer.

The court heard that Sheekiot received threats as he was a serving member of the force and it was not safe to stay the facility.

Justice Manuhu said once a person was sentenced, he was more likely to go to prison and that was a reality.

“I have been appealing to policemen while in their line of duty not to commit serious offences because when you are caught, there are dangerous consequences that will follow,” Manuhu said.

He said what happened at CIS was under the management of another institution which had its own heads, budgets, facilities and legislations.

Manuhu said that was a matter for correctional institution to deal with and issues such as threats, assaults or medical concerns lay under the management of that particular institution.

“Many bail applications made are purely based on the inability of the correctional institutions to manage its affairs.”

Justice Manuhu said the management of the prisoners’ welfare was not a matter for the court to deal with because the correctional institutions had its own divisional heads to manage its institutions.

