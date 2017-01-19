Police to patrol market

By Alphonse Porau

National Capital District Met Supt Benjamin Turi says strict orders have been given to the police station commander of Gordon to close the market at 4pm daily.

Turi said this was due to complaints raised this week in the media about the increase in petty crimes at the market and at the nearby bus stop.

“The market itself is taken care of by the police station commander of Gordon,” he said.

“I have instructed the commander to station officers from morning till afternoon and to have the market closed by 4pm like all normal business houses.

Turi said the officers’ role was to ensure safety and security and it was a normal routine for officers to patrol the market to make sure the place was safe for the public.

“It is the work of the station commander to make sure all members, regulars or reserves, have to be there to protect the people going to and from the market,” Turi told The National.

He warned that he would not tolerate any police officer refusing to guard the market and would simply ask them to resign or have them charged for disobeying orders.

“The instruction is simple, there are many good people out there who want to join police and are still waiting. If you cannot perform your duty then you might as well make way for them,” Turi said.

