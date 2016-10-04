Police plan to celebrate with people

ACTING East New Britain police commander Senior Inspector Joseph Tabali has vowed to ensure police and people in the province observe the annual police remembrance day next September.

He said the police remembrance day has not been commemorated in Kokopo in the last decade.

His comments followed Police Commissioner Gari Baki’s call last week for fallen cops to be honoured nationwide.

Tabali said police in ENB have not observed the day because there has not been any fatal incidents in the province involving police officers in line of duty in a long while.

He said since he was deployed to ENB, there was only one incident he heard of involving a policeman who was slashed with a bush knife when he was assisting a complainant.

Tabali said the officer had died from loss of blood after the incident.

“Police observe and honor our fallen colleagues every year September 29,” he said.

“Unfortunately, for those of us in Kokopo had not been observing the day. We will try to ensure we observe it next year and onwards.”

It is understood that Baki had called for a wider participation in the country saying that “one’s life in the service of others was indeed a great honour”.

